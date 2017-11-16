Clay Hess Signs with Pinecastle

Clay Hess has signed with Pinecastle Records for an album to be released in 2018. The talented vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter won a Grammy award and was nominated for another during his time as a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. He has since done stints with Mark Newton, Mountain Heart, and Sierra Hull. This upcoming album will be the second release with the Clay Hess Band lineup and Hess's first for Pinecastle.

Hess's solo project Rain had the title track appearing at #1 on the Bluegrass Today airplay chart. In a review of the album John Lawless of Bluegrass Today said, "Since first hitting the national bluegrass scene with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder in 1999, flatpick fans have recognized Clay as a superb soloist, especially at the ludicrous speeds Ricky took some of his numbers."

In a review in No Depression W.J. Hallock said, "Clay Hess is one of those triple threat musicians. He sings like no one else, he plays like no one else, and his songwriting can be deeply personal, but still universally appealing."

Hess endeavors as much as possible to make his albums represent what a fan would hear at a live show. This includes having his touring band on all his recordings. Band members are: Dustin Frame (mandolin), Brennan Hess (guitar/vocals), Brady Wallen (banjo/vocals), and Irl Hees (banjo/vocals).