C.F. Martin Sponsors VH1 Save The Music's “Thank a Music Teacher” Program

Nazareth, PA -- C.F. Martin & Co.® (Martin Guitar) continues to support music education by sponsoring the VH1 Save The Music Foundation. As part of a year-long celebration of 100 years of ukulele manufacturing, Martin Guitar has made a monetary donation and provided the Foundation with ten ukuleles to be used by music educators in schools throughout the country as part of VH1 Save The Music's "Thank a Music Teacher" program.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Henry Donahue, Vice President and Executive Director and Chiho Feindler, Senior Director of Programs and Policy of the VH1 Save The Music Foundation during our advocacy efforts as part of a NAMM Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In," said Cindy McAllister, Director of Intellectual Property and Community Relations for C.F. Martin & Co. "We knew that by making the connection between Martin Guitar and VH1 Save The Music, we could do something really sensational to support music programs in America's public schools."

Beginning October 1st, 2017 and running through "World Teachers' Day" on October 5th, 2017 VH1 Save The Music shared thank you videos and photos from various schools that benefitted from Martin's contribution to the program, including Highland Park Elementary in Roanoke, VA, Duarte Unified School District in California, Charlotte Park Elementary in Nashville, TN, and John Marshall Elementary in Anaheim, CA.

"Music is so important and it can have a very profound impact on a young person's quality of life," said Chris Thomas, Director of Marketing for C.F. Martin & Co. "Every child should have access to music education and we are proud to sponsor VH1's Save The Music Foundation."

Founded in 1997, VH1 Save The Music was the first organization in existence dedicated to restoring music programs. Over the last 20 years, the Foundation has donated $53 million worth of new musical instruments to over 2,000 public schools in 257 school districts around the country-- impacting the lives of millions of public school students. This Fall, the Foundation delivered grants to 80 schools with plans to increase that number to 100 for the 2018-2019 school year. Get involved at www.vh1savethemusic.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @vh1savethemusic using the hashtag #SaveTheMusic.

C.F. Martin & Co. ® (www.martinguitar.com) has been creating the finest instruments in the world for 184 years. They continue to innovate, introducing techniques and features that have become industry standards, while also remaining true to their legacy. Martin guitars and Martin strings are the choice for musicians around the world, from the icons of rock, pop, country, folk and bluegrass to those just beginning their careers. They can be seen across all segments of pop culture, from television to movies, Broadway, books, online, and gracing the covers of popular magazines on newsstands everywhere. Connect with Martin Guitars and Martin Strings on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and via www.martinguitar.com and www.martinstrings.com.