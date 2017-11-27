Doc Watson Tribute Featuring Ricky Skaggs Closing-in on a Sell-Out

Ann Arbor, MI -- Acoustic Routes Concerts said today that Docabilly! – a celebration of the music of Arthel "Doc" Watson on what would have been his 95th birthday – is on track to sell out with fewer than 100 tickets remaining. The concert, featuring 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, will be March 3, 2018 at The Ark in Ann Arbor. Tickets are available at The Ark box office and through the Michigan Union Ticket Office by clicking here or calling 734-663-TKTS.

All Docabilly! profits benefit the Breakfast at St. Andrew's daily meal program (www.BreakfastAtStAndrews.org). Every day since the fall of 1982, volunteers have gathered at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor to serve a free meal to anyone in need, sometimes as many as 165 each day. Many guests are homeless. Others are working but struggling to make ends meet. Everyone is welcome.

Watson, who passed away in 2012, rose from rural poverty in Deep Gap, North Carolina and overcame blindness to become one of the most influential folk musicians of all time. He won seven Grammys over a career that spanned nearly 60 years.

"I loved Doc Watson, I loved his singing, his guitar playing, but more than anything I loved his heart for people," Skaggs said. "This concert to benefit The Breakfast at Saint Andrew's is something Doc would really appreciate, and I do too."

Opening for Skaggs is singer-songwriter Nathan Bell of Chattanooga, Tenn., who has shared bills with legends like Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal and Norman Blake. The emcee is Lisa Tucker-Gray, whose mother Svea Gray ran the Breakfast Program for more than 30 years.

Docabilly! sponsors include General Motors Co., The Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor State Bank, Zingerman's Community of Businesses, M.L. Hassett Inc., Michigan Power Rodding, Suburban Chevrolet Cadillac of Ann Arbor, Karen Moeller Design and the Residence Inn Ann Arbor Downtown.