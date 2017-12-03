Richard Bennett Releases Trribute Single “Wichita Lineman”

Richard Bennett has released "Wichita Lineman," a new single on Pinecastle Records. The song is a tribute to country music star Glen Campbell who passed away this year in August. Bennett's version is his first release on Pinecastle. In addition to Bennett on guitar and vocals, personnel on the recording include Ronnie Stewart on fiddle, Mark Johnson on banjo, and Todd Phillips on bass.

Bennett said, "I have always admired Jimmy Webb's song writing. The melody of 'Wichita Lineman' is one of the most distinctive in my musical memories. I am and have always been a huge fan of Glen Campbell's talent. After his passing I wanted to do a tribute in honor of Glen and this is the song I chose with an acoustic approach."

Richard Bennett is a singer/songwriter and flatpicking guitarist who grew up in a musical family in East Tennessee. He started playing guitar at the age of seven, and by 15 he was playing guitar for former Flatt & Scruggs fiddler Benny Sims. Since then he has been busy as an in-demand session player, toured in numerous bluegrass bands like J.D. Crowe & The New South and his own Richard Bennett Band, and recorded a number of solo albums. Some of the other musicians Bennett has worked with are Lou Reid, Terry Baucom, Jimmy Gaudreau, Wyatt Rice, the Auldridge Bennett Gaudreau Band, Vassar Clements, and Bobby Osborne. Bennett is currently a member of the bluegrass band Flashback who are currently working on their second Pinecastle Records release.

Richard Bennett A Tribute To Glenn Campbell can be purchased here.