Award Winning Bluegrass Returns To The Emerald Valley Opry

It's Oregon's own Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising's annual trip to their beloved Emerald Valley Opry! This time around this award winning group will be performing a combination holiday show and showcase of songs off their 2017 release 40 Years of Lonesome - just in time for your holiday shopping!

Their Christmas release contains the 2014 IMEA Holiday Song of the Year and was nominated that same year for 2014 Holiday Album of the Year. 40 Years of Lonesome contains the 2016 Global Music Award Winning Song "Who Will Pray for Me" and IMEA 2016 Bluegrass Song of the Year "Let Her Roll"

Come enjoy an extended set by Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising on the fabulous Opry Stage! All proceeds go to support music in the Bethel School District. Joining Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising will be long time Opry friend, supporter and awesome cowboy poet Dallas McCord, the Slow Ponies and Xtra Mile.

Powers Auditorium is beautiful, comfortable, and family friendly. Invite a friend or three to join you - it's the holiday thing to do! Check out www.EmeraldValleyOpry.com for all the information you might need. Well see you there!