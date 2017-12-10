New Service Launches for Bluegrass Radio

Nashville, TN -- Shannon McCombs has earned her broadcast stripes with more than 6,000 interviews and thousands of hours of radio specials; getting the latest news and inside scoop from artists in Country, Rock, Americana, Bluegrass and all areas of entertainment. She has produced, hosted or contributed to syndicated content for the Grand Ole Opry, CMT, ABC, CBS, NBC, TNN, GAC, Access Hollywood, and satellite radio. Now, Shannon turns her attention specifically to Bluegrass with a new service called GoGo Show Prep.

Designed for radio professionals, show prep services provide quick and ready content that can be used for news programming and entertainment, either read on air or downloaded for airplay … all in edited, ready-to-air form. Additionally, McCombs plans to produce periodic long form radio specials for syndication. Content will always be free for radio professionals to use. McCombs already serves Traditional Country markets and has plans to expand into the Americana format as well.

The first radio special features Jerry Douglas and Shawn Camp of the award-winning Earls of Leicester, co-hosting with Shannon. The one-hour special features a variety of bluegrass and acoustic music, plus stories and comments from Jerry and Shawn. The special is available to all radio professionals; terrestrial, satellite and streaming.

The service was rolled out during World of Bluegrass in Raleigh with several radio personalities giving GoGo Show Prep a try. Broadcasters can simply log onto the site, scroll through the news and soundbites before going on air to find and download fun content to share with listeners. Cut-by-cut comments from artists on new albums will also be added regularly.

“For years, I’ve crafted interviews, sound bites, radio specials and more for syndication in other genres,” Shannon says, “but I’m kind of getting back to my own roots by focusing on content that Bluegrass radio professionals can use. I grew up going to festivals with my dad and I was in awe of so many of these artists.”

It was Shannon who was tapped by the Grand Ole Opry to interview Dailey & Vincent about their recent induction into the Opry. She has also interviewed artists including Bobby Osborne, Doyle Lawson, the Grascals, Ricky Skaggs, and more recently, Donna Ulisse, Bradley Walker, Dale Ann Bradley and some exciting newcomers to the genre.

Shannon has interviewed celebrities from all areas of music and entertainment. From Jay Leno, to Rod Stewart, to Garth Brooks and more. She has hosted thousands of television, radio, and internet shows. You'll find her name in "producer and writer" credits for many of her own, and others' shows as well. Whether she's backstage at the Opry, in the studio, or on the road with the stars ... Shannon delights in getting "the real" inside stories, photos and video...straight from top stars and talented rising artists. Her expertise, professionalism and impressive body of work all contributed to her being nominated for the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

“It is my hope,” Shannon says, “that by making content easily available, we can enhance the listening experience for existing fans of this great music, and reach new fans by making sharing easy for other stations that feature acoustic music.”

GoGo Show Prep is now open for business. Current content includes news items and sound bites from Donna Ulisse, Tim Surrett of Balsam Range, Dale Ann Bradley, Jesse McReynolds, Bradley Walker, Doyle Lawson, Sammy Shelor, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and more … all free and ready for use by radio stations and DJs. Radio professionals can simply log on to www.gogoshowprep.com and take advantage of all the free content available to share with listeners. There is also a page with cut-by-cut comments from Donna Ulisse on her new album, Breakin’ Easy. Additionally, broadcasters are invited to sign up to receive media alerts when new content is added.