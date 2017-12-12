1st Farm and Fun Time of 2018 with Flatt Lonesome, Uncle Shuffelo

Bristol, TN/VA -- Radio Bristol presents the Farm & Fun Time variety show, live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum with the award-winning bluegrass group Flatt Lonesome and the old-time acoustics of Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny.

Farm & Fun Time, the historic Radio Program broadcasting from Downtown Bristol, was a staple to listeners across the Southeast during the 1940s and 1950s on the former WCYB Radio. Radio Bristol breathes new life into the classic program with a fun, energetic show broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and features music by house band Bill & the Belles. Hosted by Radio Bristol producer and house band-leader Kris Truelsen, Farm & Fun Time is an event the whole family can enjoy live, in the studio or when gathered around their radios.

From the moment of their brilliant self-titled debut in 2013, it’s been clear that Flatt Lonesome is, as the title of its third album a Runaway Train. Multiple IBMA, SPBGMA, and Dove nominations and awards, top charting songs, Billboard charting albums, countless media appearances (including becoming familiar faces on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage), and a demanding tour schedule all combine in testimony to the phenomenon that is Flatt Lonesome.

Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from Rover, Tennessee with a mission to relieve stress, give off good vibes, and cause a general feeling of well-being in all people, while promoting the awesomeness of old-time music. They can be counted on to deliver a high-energy performance influenced by Uncle Dave Macon, Grandpa Jones, The Carter Family, and other old-time greats.