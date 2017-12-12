ROMP Fest Announces Initial Lineup for 15th Anniversary

Owensboro, KY – Celebrating its 15th year, ROMP Festival will return to Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park led by iconic artist, Alison Krauss, bluegrass and country music legend, Ricky Skaggs, the 'Father of Newgrass,' Sam Bush, and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member, Doyle Lawson. The four-day music festival will take place June 27-30, 2018.

Additional acts include Rhiannon Giddens, We Banjo 3 (Ireland), and Billy Strings. A number of additional acts will be announced in early 2018.

Ticket sales opened with a weekend pre-sale special on Friday December 8 at 10AM CT. Four day passes are available starting at $130 + fees, prices increased Monday December 11. Tent and RV camping passes, as well as VIP passes were included in the pre-sale special. Tickets are on sale Now at www.ROMPfest.com.

Volunteer and street team applications are now available. Individuals wishing to apply can visit rompfest.com/get-involved for more information.

Daviess County's Yellow Creek Park, a 150-acre facility famous for its nature trails, winding creek and fishing lake, and sweeping tree-lines, plays host to ROMP each year.

Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush

Lead Lineup

A full line-up of artist-led instrument workshops takes place throughout the day, as ROMP artists interact with fans and players of all ages and skill levels. Other workshops and forums include songwriting, clogging and flat-foot dancing, yoga (all levels), and bluegrass jamming 101.

Additional offerings at ROMP Festival include organic and farm-to-table food vendors, craft vendors featuring Kentucky Proud products, art installations and professionally-led children's activities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam throughout the weekend, as well as dance the night away at the late night stage, featuring nationally acclaimed acts in the park's rustic Pioneer Village.

Artist additions, single day tickets, vendor applications and daily schedules will be available in 2018. To stay up-to-date with the latest news from ROMP fest, visit rompfest.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and sign-up to become a ROMP insider.

The International Bluegrass Music Museum is a 501c3 non-profit located in Owensboro, Kentucky focused on gathering, preserving, exhibiting and disseminating the artifacts, history, collection and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

Formed in 1991, the IBMM is currently constructing a new building in downtown Owensboro, KY along the Ohio River. Just three blocks west of the current location, this new facility will double the museum's exhibit space and incorporate a 450 seat theater, an outdoor performance area, expanded research library, rooftop restaurant and much more.