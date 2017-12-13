Ricky Skaggs joins Keith and Kristyn Getty for “Sing! An Irish Christmas”

Nashville, TN -- Ricky Skaggs joins Keith & Kristyn Getty for Sing! An Irish Christmas tour in Atlanta and Nashville. Keith & Kristyn Getty and special guest Ricky Skaggs will be making two exciting performances for the holiday season with stops in Atlanta and Nashville. Each show will bring Christmas cheer to the audiences with outstanding performances.

In Atlanta, GA Ricky Skaggs joins Keith & Kristyn Getty at the Fox Theater Dec. 18th. Ireland's own Keith & Kristyn Getty, known for carols and modern hymns such as "In Christ Alone," bring their seventh annual tour of Sing! An Irish Christmas to Atlanta. The Gettys are joined by their band of virtuosic instrumentalists fusing Celtic, Bluegrass, Americana, Modern and Classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday.

Come sing along with Keith & Kristyn and special guests Ricky Skaggs, David Crowder, David Platt and the 150 voices of the Jubal Chorus for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!

Go to www.gettymusic.com/atlanta to reserve your tickets TODAY! Enter promo code SKAGGSFAMILY at checkout to save 20% on tickets.

In Nashville, TN, see Keith & Kristyn Getty with Special Guest Ricky Skaggs at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center Dec. 23 Come sing along with Keith & Kristyn Getty and special guest Ricky Skaggs for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!

Accompanying the Gettys are their band of virtuoso Irish and American musicians, fusing a unique blend of Celtic, classical, bluegrass and modern sounds into an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season. The concert will also include cultural Irish dance, the choral sounds of the season, and plenty of congregational singing from the audience!

Go to www.gettymusic.com/christmas to reserve your tickets TODAY! Enter promo code SING25 to save 25% on remaining tickets!