46th Annual RockyGrass Initial Lineup Announced

Lyons, CO -- Now that tickets have been on sale for a week, we thought we'd give you a glimpse of next summer 's festivation on Planet Bluegrass. (As a soundtrack to your excitement, consider streaming up some new music from Richie & Rosie, Balsam Range's new holiday album, or the original "Hot Dawg".)

Among the many only-at-RockyGrass highlights of this 46th Annual lineup: a reunited Old & In the Gray (featuring Peter Rowan, David Grisman, Sam Bush, Keith Little & Samson Grisman); a special David Grisman Quintet reunion of the 1978 "Hot Dawg" band (with David Grisman, Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Todd Phillips and special guest Wyatt Rice); a 'grass ceiling-shattering quintet of female IBMA instrumentalist of the year winners (Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines & Molly Tuttle); Hot Rize's 40th Anniversary festival-closing set; the annual appearance of the Sam Bush Bluegrass Band; and more still to be announced.

Order your RockyGrass tickets while you still can at shop.bluegrass.com or 800-624-2422. A limited number of 3-day passes as well as Friday and Sunday single-day tickets and camping (in 3 different campgrounds) are still available. But spread the word to your Festivarian family, these won't be around much longer.

Registration is also now open for the RockyGrass instrument contests, featuring contest prize instruments from Deering Banjos, San Juan Mandolins, Beard Guitars, and more. (Sorry, spaces in the RockyGrass band contest are now full.)

Watch for a preliminary lineup for the 45th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival (June 21-24, 2018) next week as we approach the winter solstice. And if you're a Folks Festivarian, a few of our early discount tickets ($20 discount!) for the 28th Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (August 17-19, 2018) may still be available.

For more information, the complete lineup, camping information and more, please visit RockyGrass at Planet Bluegrass.