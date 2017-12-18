Chris Hill to Garrett Newton Band for 2018

Pinecastle recording artist, Garrett Newton Band is excited to welcome Chris Hill to the band for the 2018 season. Chris was with The Grass Cats for 20 years and played on several of their hit recordings. He is originally from Eastern North Carolina and still makes his home in Kinston. Not only has the Garrett Newton Band gained an exceptional fiddle player and vocalist, but also a tech person and experienced business veteran of the music industry. Chris completes the band which already consists of top-flight traditional musicians in rhythm guitar player and vocalist Allen Dyer, mandolin player Daniel Aldridge, flat-picker Parks Icenhour, renowned bluegrass professional Lorraine Jordan on bass and notable young banjo star, Garrett Newton.

The Garrett Newton Band has had several songs on the national charts this year and performed at many of the biggest festivals in the country. This success has led to their quick rise to the top as one of the more popular young traditional bluegrass bands on the circuit today. The band is looking forward to another great year as 2018 fast approaches and is happy to have Chris Hill on board for the journey. Garrett Newton said,

"We welcome Chris Hill to the Garrett Newton Band. We have been wanting a fiddle player since the band started. We waited and found the perfect fit for us. Chris is an experienced and serious musician who offers the whole package."

Chris played his first show with the Garrett Newton Band at the acclaimed Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies Festival earlier this month to a record-breaking crowd and will kick off the New Year with them at Lorraine's Coffee House and Music on January 20, 2018. You can follow all of the band's upcoming events on their website.