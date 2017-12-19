Shawn Lane Releases Videos and Announces Availability for Booking

Walhalla, SC -- On the occasion of their anniversary, Shawn & Gracie Lane are releasing a handful of videos from their first official appearance as a family band over the Summer, as they were honored to co-headline with Hall of Fame legend Larry Sparks on June 16, 2017.

In the year of their 21st wedding anniversary, Shawn & Gracie co-headlined the 21st Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival, honoring Grand Ole Opry star Stringbean Akemon. Sons Grayson and Garrett accompanied, along with Blue Highway's Gaven Largent on Dobro.

Shawn Lane is no stranger to the stage, as a multiple Grammy nominee with 27-time IBMA Award winner Blue Highway. Shawn recently appeared with Dan Tyminski on CBS-TV on The Late Show in support of Tyminski's new album "Southern Gothic." As explosive on fiddle as on mandolin, the lead and high tenor vocalist has also appeared frequently with Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester, as well as in annual All Star performances hosted by good friend Barry Bales of Alison Krauss & Union Station. His first pro gigs were in the bands of 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs and Hall of Fame legend Doyle Lawson, prior to co-founding Blue Highway in 1994.

"Shawn Lane is unbelievable," said Bobby Starnes, owner of Hat Creek Recording Company in Johnson City. "You think you know how good it's gonna be, and then he comes in and blows your mind."

Lane's gifted songwriting has also peppered Blue Highway albums and IBMA Song of the Year ballots for years with songs like "Sounds of Home," "The Game," and fan-favorites like "Tears Fell on Missouri," "V-Bottom Boat," and "Sycamore Hollow."

Still loyal as a founding member of the 23-year strong Blue Highway, Shawn Lane is having a ball sharing a stage he loves with the people he loves best, his family.

"We're doing a handful of shows while the boys will still pick with me," Lane quips with a big grin.

Ever humble, you won't hear Shawn bragging about anything except the fun he's having singing with his boys and wife Gracie. Then you'll see his face light up with the sheer joy only a parent would understand as he talks of sons Grayson and Garrett.

If you ask those who've heard the Lane family sing, you'll hear lots of bragging on harmony and talent, and lots of requests for more music.

The summer appearance came as a result of the overwhelming response in social media to videos Gracie posted on her personal Facebook page. The first video was in 2016 of an a cappella Valentine's Day duet by Shawn and Gracie singing "My Kind of Woman, My Kind of Man." One of the most popular videos came in February 2017 with "One More Day" featuring Shawn, Gracie and son Grayson.

The Lane family's singing opens ears and hearts, as feedback ranges from high energy enthusiasm, to heartfelt memories, to requests for music and shows.

"I would pay $40 a ticket to watch you guys for about 2 hours. Just guitar, piano, and your voices!!!!! You need to be on TOUR guys!" - B. Roberts, 9-18-17

"That was wonderful. My mother played the guitar and sang. She was 29 when she died in 1947. I was 3 years old. They brought me out of the bedroom to say good bye to take her to the hospital. From the grave site, they took all 4 of us children to the Children's Home .. I was there for 6 yrs. Your song was beautiful. It made me cry at 74 years of age. I wish l could see her just one more time before heaven! Thank you so much!" - L. Sollars, 6-15-17

"Best tenor singer in Bluegrass and Country, and the family is right on his coat tails! I loved it. Harmonies were spot on!" - G. Tuten, 2-18-17

Ever blessed with opportunities, their first official appearance found Shawn & Gracie co-headlining with a Hall of Fame member at an established festival, and the Lanes just returned from performing at a private event this month in Boston.

Shawn and the family had a ball at both shows, and while Blue Highway is still obviously Shawn's priority, the Lanes have decided to open the door for a few more bookings.

The Lanes are delighted and honored to have Promoters among those sold on their harmony and sound:

"Truly awesome sound! Love the Lanes .. beautiful harmony and wonderful family. Hope to have them in Susanville soon!" - Dan Douglas. Director, Susanville Bluegrass Festival (Susanville, CA).

Blue Highway's Sherri George is booking for Shawn Lane, and can be reached at BlueHighwayPR@hotmail.com.

Shawn & Gracie are releasing the three videos below from Stringbean 2017, and Shawn has an album in the works featuring songs from the family.

Keep your eyes peeled for shows and music from the Lanes via Shawn's Website www.ShawnLaneMusic.com and Facebook Page www.Facebook.com/ShawnLaneMusic