IBMA Announces Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2018

Nashville, TN -- The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has announced the 2018 class of Leadership Bluegrass, an intensive three-day program of advanced-level interactive learning experiences designed to build commitment, motivate talents and instill enthusiasm for addressing the future of the bluegrass music industry. This will be its 19th year since its inception in 2000.

Leadership Bluegrass is a program of the International Bluegrass Music Association. IBMA is the trade association that connects and educates bluegrass professionals, empowers the bluegrass community and encourages worldwide appreciation of bluegrass music of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Each year, participants are selected through a highly competitive application process and are a cross-section of current and future leaders from all areas of the industry, coming from various regions of the U.S. and the world.

Leadership Bluegrass boasts more than 400 alums and each year approximately 25 individuals are invited to take part. The members of the class of 2018 are: (name,affiliation,hometown)

Greg Blake, Greg Blake Music, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, Overland Park, KS

Stacy Chandler, No Depression, Garner, NC

Patricia Ann Eaves, Eastern Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN

Landon Elmore, Landon Elmore Design & Marketing, Raleigh, NC

Daniel Eubanks, Special Consensus, Nashville, TN

Mollie Farr, Lost Buffalo Artists, Nashville, TN

Cathy Fink, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Silver Spring, MD

Jessica Grossman, Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association, Huntington, IN

Patricia Imbrogno, Artist, Pittsburgh, PA

Maria Ivey, Press House, Nashville, TN

George Jackson, Artist, Booking Agent, Madison, TN

Emma John, The Guardian, London, UK

Katie Keller, International Bluegrass Music Museum, Owensboro, KY

Adam Kirr, Charm City Bluegrass, The Bluegrass Marketer, Baltimore, MD

Kara Kundert, Bluegrass Pride, Oakland, CA

Jeffrey Ludin, Bluegrass Country Foundation, Vienna, VA

Brett Martin, Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc., Independence, VA

Patrick McGonigle, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Brookline, MA

Matthew Miller, Rounder Records, Nashville, TN

Jeff Miller, Flashpoint Arts, Tuscaloosa, AL

Lenny Nichols, Central Texas Bluegrass Association, Round Rock, TX

Kim Robins, Kim Robins and 40 Years Late, Bloomington, IN

Ivy Sheppard, Born In The Mountain, Mount Airy, NC

Bil VornDick, Mountainside Music, Nashville, TN

Jef Walter, The Carolina PineCones, Durham, NC

Leadership Bluegrass 2018 takes place March 5-7 at BMI in Nashville. The course will be facilitated by Trisha Tubbs for the seventh consecutive year. Leadership Bluegrass is made possible through the generous support of its Platinum Sponsors, including BMI, the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation, Williams Mullen, and the Wintergrass Music Festival (Acoustic Sound). For more information about this program and the IBMA, visit www.ibma.org.