SPBGMA National Award Nominations Announced for 2018

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the National Nominations for the 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards. SPBGMA will present the awards February at the 44th Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards & 35th National Convention to be held in Nashville, Tennessee February 1 - 4, 2018. The awards show is definitely the highlight of the annual event and bluegrass music's biggest stars are always there participating in performances as well as collecting their respective trophies.
The SPBGMA awards are also primarily fan driven and many feel they are a truer representation of the best in bluegrass music today. The awards generally have a greater diversity in award winners than the other major bluegrass music awards, the International Bluegrass Music Awards, presented by the IBMA. While this year's awards took place during the Super Bowl, bluegrass fans focused primarily on the music as social media was alive and well with commentary across the spectrum of media sites.
SPBGMA serves to preserve the traditional spirit and art form of Bluegrass music. The organization also offers a management service for any community desiring to hold a Bluegrass festival and/or to organize and conduct Bluegrass Band competitions. In all SPBGMA sponsored events, instruments must be traditional acoustic instruments, no electrified instruments permitted. SPBGMA encourages professionalism in appearance and showmanship by the performers at SPBGMA events as well as encouraging the support of various Bluegrass publications and associations.
This event is always a favorite and includes the Showcase of Bands, Workshops, opportunities for promoters and talent buyers to view new and existing artists to see what's new. There are trade exhibits, record companies and more available for the artists and the fans. Of course, this is also an exciting time in bluegrass music where the fans and their favorite artists get to mingle and socialize as well. It is definitely and friendly, up close and personal experience for all involved.
And the categories and the respective nominees for the 2018 awards are:
- Bluegrass Promoter of the Year
- Norman Adams
- Bob Auth
- Ryan Frankhouser
- DA Callaway
- Melanie Wilson
- Sammy Karr
- Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year
- WBRF-FM Galax, VA
- WCHQ-FM Louisville, KY
- WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC
- Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction
- WBZI-AM, Xenia, OH
- WSM-AM, Nashville, TN
- Bluegrass DJ of the Year
- Judith Burnette WBRF FM Galax, VA
- Bob Mitchell WCHQ FM Louisville, KY
- Tim Frye WPAQ AM Mt. Airy NC
- Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062
- Chris Jones Sirius XM 062
- Cindy Baucom Knee Deep In Bluegrass
- Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year
- Larry Cordle
- Donna Ulisse
- Milan Miller
- Eric Gibson
- Daryl Mosley
- Wayne Taylor
- Bluegrass Album of the Year
- Colors - The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records
- Let Them Know I'm From Virginia - Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- In The Ground - The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records
- Life Is A Story - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company
- Before Breakfast - The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company
- Silence In These Walls - Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company
- Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Tyler Wiseman
- Michael Gregory
- Gary Trivette
- Mickey Harris
- Mike Bub
- Darrin Vincent
- Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year
- Gaven Largent
- Tim Graves
- Rob Ickes
- Jerry Douglas
- Dylan Armour
- Josh Swift
- Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year
- Tony Wray
- Rebecca Frazier
- Keith Tew
- Josh Williams
- Kody Norris
- Jacob Greer
- Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year
- Tristin Norfleet
- Zack Arnold
- Alan Bibey
- Larry Stephenson
- Wayne Benson
- Danny Roberts
- Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year
- Don Hill
- Josiah Tyree
- Tyler Thompson
- Billy Lee Cox
- Mitch Walker
- Kristin Scott-Benson
- Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Gil Benson
- Adam Haynes
- Ron Stewart
- Jamie Harper
- Hunter Berry
- Mary Rachel Nalley
- Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Brooke Aldridge
- Amanda Smith
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Rhonda Vincent
- Jeanette Williams
- Sonya Isaacs
- Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Johnny Williams
- Kody Noris
- Jr Sisk
- Russell Moore
- Jacob Greer
- Daryl Mosley
- Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- The Farm Hands
- The Churchmen
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- ClayBank
- The King James Boys
- Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
- Carolina Blue Band
- The Farm Hands
- ClayBank
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Branded Bluegrass
- Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year
- ClayBank
- The Farm Hands
- The Kody Norris Show
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Branded Bluegrass
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
- Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)
- The Kody Norris Show
- Branded Bluegrass
- The Farm Hands
- Remington Ryde
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
- ClayBank
- Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
- Flatt Lonesome
- Remington Ryde
- Branded Bluegrass
- ClayBank
- Bluegrass Song of the Year
- Burn The Barn - Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- All My Life - Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company
- Rural Route - The Farmhands on Pinecastle Records
- Life To My Days - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company
- My Quiet Mind - The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records
- Sleeping With The Reaper - The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company
Another exciting area where SPBGMA fans pay close attention is to the Annual Band Competition. The Convention is always a winner as are all the nominees. Good luck to all!