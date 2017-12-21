SPBGMA National Award Nominations Announced for 2018

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the National Nominations for the 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards. SPBGMA will present the awards February at the 44th Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards & 35th National Convention to be held in Nashville, Tennessee February 1 - 4, 2018. The awards show is definitely the highlight of the annual event and bluegrass music's biggest stars are always there participating in performances as well as collecting their respective trophies.

The SPBGMA awards are also primarily fan driven and many feel they are a truer representation of the best in bluegrass music today. The awards generally have a greater diversity in award winners than the other major bluegrass music awards, the International Bluegrass Music Awards, presented by the IBMA. While this year's awards took place during the Super Bowl, bluegrass fans focused primarily on the music as social media was alive and well with commentary across the spectrum of media sites.

SPBGMA serves to preserve the traditional spirit and art form of Bluegrass music. The organization also offers a management service for any community desiring to hold a Bluegrass festival and/or to organize and conduct Bluegrass Band competitions. In all SPBGMA sponsored events, instruments must be traditional acoustic instruments, no electrified instruments permitted. SPBGMA encourages professionalism in appearance and showmanship by the performers at SPBGMA events as well as encouraging the support of various Bluegrass publications and associations.

This event is always a favorite and includes the Showcase of Bands, Workshops, opportunities for promoters and talent buyers to view new and existing artists to see what's new. There are trade exhibits, record companies and more available for the artists and the fans. Of course, this is also an exciting time in bluegrass music where the fans and their favorite artists get to mingle and socialize as well. It is definitely and friendly, up close and personal experience for all involved.

And the categories and the respective nominees for the 2018 awards are:

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year Norman Adams

Bob Auth

Ryan Frankhouser

DA Callaway

Melanie Wilson

Sammy Karr Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year WBRF-FM Galax, VA

WCHQ-FM Louisville, KY

WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC

Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction

WBZI-AM, Xenia, OH

WSM-AM, Nashville, TN Bluegrass DJ of the Year Judith Burnette WBRF FM Galax, VA

Bob Mitchell WCHQ FM Louisville, KY

Tim Frye WPAQ AM Mt. Airy NC

Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062

Chris Jones Sirius XM 062

Cindy Baucom Knee Deep In Bluegrass Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year Larry Cordle

Donna Ulisse

Milan Miller

Eric Gibson

Daryl Mosley

Wayne Taylor Bluegrass Album of the Year Colors - The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Let Them Know I'm From Virginia - Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

In The Ground - The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records

Life Is A Story - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company

Before Breakfast - The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company

Silence In These Walls - Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year Tyler Wiseman

Michael Gregory

Gary Trivette

Mickey Harris

Mike Bub

Darrin Vincent Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year Gaven Largent

Tim Graves

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Dylan Armour

Josh Swift Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year Tony Wray

Rebecca Frazier

Keith Tew

Josh Williams

Kody Norris

Jacob Greer Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year Tristin Norfleet

Zack Arnold

Alan Bibey

Larry Stephenson

Wayne Benson

Danny Roberts Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year Don Hill

Josiah Tyree

Tyler Thompson

Billy Lee Cox

Mitch Walker

Kristin Scott-Benson Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year Gil Benson

Adam Haynes

Ron Stewart

Jamie Harper

Hunter Berry

Mary Rachel Nalley Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall) Brooke Aldridge

Amanda Smith

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Jeanette Williams

Sonya Isaacs Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall) Johnny Williams

Kody Noris

Jr Sisk

Russell Moore

Jacob Greer

Daryl Mosley Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

The Farm Hands

The Churchmen

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

ClayBank

The King James Boys Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice

Carolina Blue Band

The Farm Hands

ClayBank

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Branded Bluegrass Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year ClayBank

The Farm Hands

The Kody Norris Show

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Branded Bluegrass

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) The Kody Norris Show

Branded Bluegrass

The Farm Hands

Remington Ryde

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice

ClayBank Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Flatt Lonesome

Remington Ryde

Branded Bluegrass

ClayBank Bluegrass Song of the Year Burn The Barn - Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

All My Life - Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company

Rural Route - The Farmhands on Pinecastle Records

Life To My Days - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company

My Quiet Mind - The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records

Sleeping With The Reaper - The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company

Another exciting area where SPBGMA fans pay close attention is to the Annual Band Competition. The Convention is always a winner as are all the nominees. Good luck to all!