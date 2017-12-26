Bluegrass Music Celebrates at Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch Feb 20-22

Palatka, FL – Promoters Adams Bluegrass, LLC, announce that the 10th Annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival will be held at Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch in Palatka, Florida. The three day event begins on Thursday, February 20, 2014 at 12:00 Noon, with Open Stage Daily at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m. each night.

Thursday’s line-up features The James King Band, Kody Norris & The Watauga Mountain Boys, The Bluegrass Brothers, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Grammy Nominated, and and winners of Numerous IBMA AWARDS including Entertainers of the Year for three straight years, Dailey & Vincent will perform one 90-minute show @ 8:00 p.m. with special guest, Jimmy Fortune. Jimmy Fortune (formerly with The Statler Brothers), and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame winner, will perform at 7:30 pm.

Friday’s line-up of talent begins at 12:00 noon and goes until 10:00 p.m. featuring The Stevens Family, Goldwing Express, The Gibson Brothers (2012-2013 Entertainers of the Year and 2012 Gospel Recorded Event of the Year), The Seldom Scene, The Primitive Quartet and Ron Thomason and Dry Branch Fire Squad.

Saturday’s line-up of talent begins at 12:00 noon and goes until 10:00 p.m. featuring Cody Shuler & Pine Mountain Railroad, Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Marty Raybon & Full Circle, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. Gene Watson & The Farewell Party Band will perform one 90-minute show at 8:30 p.m. with special guest, Rhonda Vincent.

The Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch offers 790 acres adjoining the St. John’s River with plenty of free car parking. No Alcoholic beverages. This is a Family Festival.

The weekend extravaganza of family fun and American music goes on rain or shine. A covered pavilion and tent is provided. Bring a lawn chair. Sound by Blue Ridge Sound, with Sherry Boyd, M.C.

Palatka is located about 47 miles south of Jacksonville on U.S. Highway 17, thirty miles west of St. Augustine on State Road 207, forty miles east of Gainesville on State Road 20 and ninety miles north of Orlando on U.S. Highway 17.

Ticket prices:

3 Day General Admission Tickets: $85.00 Adult

3 Day General Children: $45.00 Child (6-13)

General Admission Daily Tickets: $35.00 Adult

Children Daily General: $15.00 Child (6-13)

Children (Under 6): Free With Parents

For more information: www.adamsbluegrass.com or info@adamsbluegrass.com