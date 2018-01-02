2018 is Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice's Last Year Together

Junior Sisk announced that 2018 marks ten years for the bluegrass group,Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice... but it will also be the band's last year performing. Don't worry, the band will be fulfilling all shows already booked and is still booking throughout 2018!

Sisk will be starting a new page in his Bluegrass career in 2019 and says he will still be active in bluegrass however, there are no concrete plans established yet.

Junior Sisk has been a favorite group over the past decade as is demonstrated by their many awards and nominations. The band has also released albums that continue to be played on radio today. With The Mountains Are Calling Me Home, their seventh album overall and second for Mountain Fever Records, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice have delivered a textbook example of today's traditional bluegrass. From the biting humor and catchy melody of lead single "What Goes Around" to the hard-driving banjo and hard-edged vocals of "It's So Cold" and the title track, from the Stanley-influenced "Darling Do You Know Who Loved You" to the uplifting message of Gospel number "Dying to Live Again," the multi-award winning group never lets up. This is traditional bluegrass the way it should be played.

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice is widely recognized as one of today's premier traditional bluegrass bands. Sisk's bluegrass pedigree runs deep - hailing from the Virginia Blue Ridge, he first made his mark as a songwriter in the early 1990s. Several years later, as member of Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz and Blueridge, he helped define the sound of driving, modern traditional bluegrass. Sisk founded Ramblers Choice in 1998, releasing Sounds of the Mountains on Rounder Records. After a brief hiatus, he reformed the group and began a successful career with Rebel Records. He now records for Mountain Fever Records.