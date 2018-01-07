Tommy Emmanuel Features Jerry Douglas on New Duets Album

Nashville, TN -- Jerry Douglas is rockin' with Tommy Emmanuel on an "un-real" acoustic version of Tommy's new single "Purple Haze"... seriously! This is another fine example of the various complexities that produce beautiful art when you work with an artist the caliber of Jerry Douglas.

"This recording is one take and totally spontaneous. I'm still not sure if I followed him or if he followed me, but we both ended up in the same place - and then laughed about it," said Tommy Emmanuel, Award Winning Artist. "Jerry, to me, is a genius and has a beautiful attitude towards making music and I'm very grateful to have him as a friend."

"Making music with Tommy Emmanuel is pure joy. He is one of the easiest people to play with. This song was just us being us in one take," says Jerry Douglas, Rounder Records Recording Artist – AirPlay Direct Artist Endorsee.

