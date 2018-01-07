Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at Carter Fold

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, January 13th, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia will present a concert of old time music by Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny. Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from Rover, Tennessee, with musical influences by the Carter Family, Gid Tanner, Uncle Dave Macon, the Coon Creek Girls and many other old-time bands from year's past. Band members emanate from the Williams and Derryberry Families. Uncle Shuffelo (Keith Williams) plays banjo. Austin Derryberry, age 19, plays fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar, and harmonica. Brian Derryberry plays upright bass. Conner Derryberry, age 11, plays the banjo, bones and spoons. Emma Jean Williams plays autoharp and jug. Megan Williams, age 22, plays washboard and kazoo. Courtney Williams, age 20, plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba.

Uncle Shuffelo and the Hootenanny have won many accolades including old-time band championships at the State of Tennessee Old –Time Fiddlers Convention, Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention and the Uncle Dave Macon Old-Time Music Festival. Their individual championships include Austin on old-time fiddle, banjo, autoharp and old-time singing; Connor as the 2016 Double Fellowship Award recipient at the Uncle Dave Macon Old-Time Music Festival and Megan and Courtney for old-time singing. The distinctions for this band are too many to list. Please visit their website https://www.uncleshuffeo.com or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Shuffelo/ for more information.

The Hootenanny plays old-time hillbilly music for the soul. Everyone in the family will enjoy a night of dancing and laughter. Bring your dancing shoes and all your friends and family for a carefree night in the place country music got its' start – at the foot of the beautiful Clinch Mountains. The Carter Family Fold focuses on fun for the whole family. This concert will be the group's fifth performance at the Fold. Their first one nearly brought the house down. The Hootenanny often attend services at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Hiltons following their concerts at the Fold. Check the group's FaceBook page and the site for the church to be sure if you are interested in attending. In addition to being some of the finest old time musicians around, they're also some of the nicest folks you'll ever meet. Don't miss them at the Carter Family Fold! Concert admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization that was established in 1979 to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. Saturday concerts have been held since 1974. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org or http://www.carterfamilyfold.com/. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded show information on the upcoming Saturday show at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.