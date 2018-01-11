Luthiers Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson BCM Museum Jan. 26

Bristol, VA/TN -- Friday, January 26 at 7pm the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host an evening of stories and music with luthiers Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson. Jayne will give a talk on her road to becoming a luthier, learning from her father Wayne, and the innovations in eco-sustainability she is bringing to the craft. She will also present a brief demonstration showing some of the tools, woods, and techniques she uses. After the talk and demo, Wayne will give a short performance playing some of Jayne’s instruments for the audience.

This program is inspired by the current special exhibit The Luthier’s Craft: Instrument Making Traditions of the Blue Ridge. Both Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson are featured in this exhibit.

An Evening with Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson is free and open to the public, though there is a suggested donation of $5. Seating is limited so we are asking that people RSVP for the event.