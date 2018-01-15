Rebel Announces Focus Track from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Xenia, OH—Known for authentic, ground-breaking bluegrass music, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are riding high on the success of their most recent Rebel Records album, The Story We Tell. Thanks to radio programmers, the album has produced several charting songs including the first single, "Long Gone Out West Blues," "In The Short Rows Now," and "When God's In It." With the consistent attention the album has received, Rebel Records is announcing the latest focus track, "If I'd Have Wrote That Song," and requesting radio programmers add it to their regular playlists beginning Friday, January 12th.

Written by hit songwriters Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, and James Silvers, "If I'd Have Wrote That Song" has been a favorite with audiences at Radio Ramblers' live performances and a top pick among reviewers, as well. David Morris of Bluegrass Today says, "My favorite cut on the record is If I'd Have Wrote That Song. Working stiffs everywhere, not just songwriters, can identify with the frustrated dreams brought to life when Duane Sparks sings, 'I wouldn't be driving this truck if I'd have wrote that song. This old baloney sandwich would be filet mignon.'"

Read the album release announcement here.

"If I'd Have Wrote That Song" and The Story We Tell are available to radio programmers via AirplayDirect. For more information on Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers including upcoming performances, please visit www.radioramblers.com.

With an intense schedule already in place for the new year, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (JMRR) will find themselves on nearly 100 stages across the country in 2018, delivering first class entertainment and being deemed one of the busiest bands in bluegrass. They've consistently delivered authentic, chart-topping and crowd-pleasing music, as evidenced by multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards and Grand Ole Opry appearances on their resume, and enjoyed a feature in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine in September 2017.

Fronted by the IBMA's 2016 Broadcaster of the Year, Joe Mullins "could be termed a double-threat in the music business," writes Chuck Dauphin for Billboard magazine. "Musically, he is one of the top bluegrass acts in the business along with his band, but he also is one of the top radio personalities in the genre. Spend any amount of time with him, and you'll be in amazement at his vocal chops -- whether singing or announcing." And with personalities that match their music, the entire band is beloved by long-time fans and those just learning of the group's music. "Mullins and the Radio Ramblers do not rollick to a style that mimics first generation bluegrassers from Bill Monroe to the Stanley Brothers," stated journalist Tom Netherland in a recent concert review. "Mullins forges his own musical way. He found a theater full of believers in Bristol. His music brought them in, nailed them to their seats and prompted thunders of applause from song to song. So goes the music of substance."