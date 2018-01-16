Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express at Carter Family Fold

Saturday, January 20th, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express. Carolina Express was formed by brothers Jonah and Grayson Riddle. Jonah is 18, and Grayson is 13. Growing up in the mountains of western North Carolina, Jonah has been playing the banjo for several years. From the first time he picked up the instrument, he fell in love. He started out playing at church three times a week.

Because he enjoys bluegrass and gospel music so much, he decided to start his own band – Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express. Jonah's brother, Grayson, plays guitar and does vocals. He has been playing guitar for several years. From the time he was only 5 years old, he would pick the guitar at church services. Jonah and Grayson credit the Lord for their playing and singing talent. Their dad, Benjie Riddle, plays the upright bass.

Jonah and Grayson have had the privilege of picking on stage with many great artists – Doyle Lawson, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range, Ralph Stanley II, Nu Blue, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Crowe, and Kody Norris – just to name a few. They have performed many concerts all across the U.S. The Ryman Auditorium Courtyard, the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh, Woodsongs, the Lyric Theatre in Kentucky, at Houstonfest, the Orchard at Altapass, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival, at Bluegrass First Class in Asheville, North Carolina, the Earl Scruggs Center, the Pickin' Porch, and the Museum of Appalachia are just a few of the events and venues they have played. Members of Tomorrow's Bluegrass Start, they have performed at IBMA Kids on Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina. They have won several awards during the time they have been performing such as Best of Show and individual awards for playing their instruments.

Admission is $10 for adults, $2 children 6 to 11, and under age 6 free. Tickets are sold at the door. The boys have played multiple times at the Carter Fold. They kindly donated their time to present our 2015 Christmas Show concert. Talented beyond their young age, this group will go far. Check them out on Facebook and the web. You'll be impressed by their showmanship and professionalism.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization that was established in 1979 to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. Saturday concerts have been held since 1974. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded show information on the upcoming Saturday show at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.