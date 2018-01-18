Mike Bentley Releases Newest Single “All I've Got”

Once in a while an opportunity presents itself that you just can't walk away from. That is how Mike Bentley's latest release “All I've Got” came to fruition. It's a true labor of love, a dream come true for a lifelong musician to record a project with his musical heroes. With the help of album producer and good friend, Alan Bibey, the stars aligned, no pun intended, and all of the musicians Mike envisioned for the project were available. And so....“All I've Got” was born.

Mike is releasing a new single from the project this week, “One Black Rock at a Time”, written by Jeff McLellan and Scott Patrick. This is a straight ahead, hard driving, coal mining, bluegrass tune that will appeal to the traditional as well as more contemporary fans of the music. Joining Mike on the track are Shawn Lane and Ronnie Bowman on harmony vocals, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Wyatt Rice on guitar, Rob Ickes on Dobro, Justin Jenkins on banjo and Jason Moore on bass. This all star cast of musicians does a superb job of showcasing Bentley's superb lead vocal.

You can hear the new single performed by this all-star cast here in this video produced by Wilson Pickins Promotions:

The album is available at AirPlay Direct for DJ's and radio programmers, and on iTunes and CD Baby for public download. You can visit Mike's band website to purchase a physical copy directly from him.