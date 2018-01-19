The Price Sisters Release Single from Upcoming Album

Charlottesville, VA -- Rebel Records is excited to announce the return of Lauren and Leanna Price, The Price Sisters, and their first full-length album for the label, A Heart Never Knows (REB-1868). The forthcoming record, which sees Grammy®-winning producer Bil VornDick back behind the board, is set for release March 23, 2018. A Heart Never Knows marks their second Rebel recording, following their well-received 2016 self-titled EP. Along with the official album announcement, the album's first single, "Singing My Troubles Away" premieres today, via No Depression. A Heart Never Knows is now available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play; fans who pre-order will receive instant downloads of "Singing My Troubles Away" and bonus track "Widow of the Mountain."

Recorded last summer in Nashville, A Heart Never Knows combines The Price Sisters' talents with producer Bil VornDick and performances from a group of notable musicians including Bryan Sutton, Charlie Cushman, Mike Bub, Dennis Crouch, Alan Bartram, Ruth McLain and Justin Moses. The album offers a satisfying mix of obscure gems from pioneers such as the Carter Family and the Delmore Brothers, coupled with stunning new songs from some of today's top songwriters.

There's something for every taste, from the driving bluegrass of "Love Me or Leave Me Alone" and "Remembrance is a Golden Chain," to the mournful country-flavored "If I'm Gonna Be Lonely," the lush waltzes, "God's Beautiful Hills" and "Raindrop Waltz," and the old-timey gospel trio, "Get on the Main Highway." Leanna and Lauren romp through the joyous duet, "Singing My Troubles Away," propelled by Sutton's impeccable guitar picking. The sisters pay homage to their mentor Bill Monroe with "The Lee Wedding Tune," on which they were thrilled to play instruments loaned to them by IBMA Hall of Fame member Bobby Osborne (a 1924 Lloyd Loar mandolin and a fiddle that belonged to legendary Monroe sideman Kenny Baker). The powerful and spooky "Widow of the Mountain" sounds both ancient and contemporary, with subtle accents provided by cello and Dobro.

At just twenty-three years old, twin sisters Lauren and Leanna Price are poised to become one of the torchbearers for traditional bluegrass as it enters its eighth decade. While their playing is thoroughly rooted in the classic style of Bill Monroe, their smooth, polished sibling vocal harmonies infuse the music with a fresh, contemporary appeal. Inspired by the soundtrack from the movie O' Brother, Where Art Thou? the sisters got their first instruments – a mandolin for Lauren, a fiddle for Leanna – on their eighth birthday. As teenagers, they performed in a family band and became fascinated with the history of the music; at seventeen, Lauren and Leanna made their first television appearance and officially formed The Price Sisters. In 2013, they enrolled at Morehead State University's Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, honing their skills and earning Bachelor's degrees in traditional music with minors in business administration.

Rebel Records owner David Freeman was amazed when he first saw The Price Sisters perform in 2014. "To find young musicians today who can not only play and sing beautifully, as Leanna and Lauren do, but also really appreciate the music they are playing, bodes very well for the future of the music," he says. Freeman signed the sisters to the label and in 2016, released their debut seven-song EP. Bluegrass Unlimited dubbed the EP "one of the best debut releases of 2016."

After an incredibly busy year of recording and touring festivals and venues all over the country, 2018 marks the year that the duo shares their wide range of talents with the world. With well-chosen songs, creative arrangements, impeccable musicianship and stellar vocal harmonies, A Heart Never Knows confirms that not only have The Price Sisters arrived, but that the future of bluegrass is in good hands.