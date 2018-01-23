Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle Release New Single “I'm All Right”

Nashville, TN -- Rural Rhythm Records is pleased to announce the release of “I'm All Right” the new single from Steve Gulley And New Pinnacle. Written by Christoffer Olsson and Jon Weisberger “I'm All Right” is the second single from the group's third Rural Rhythm Records album titled Time Won't Wait.

Written by acclaimed songwriter Jon Weisberger and Swedish singer/songwriter Christoffer Olsson, “I'm All Right” is a hard-driving tribute to a hard-working man who loves his job, but hates leaving his home and family. High lonesome, in your face bluegrass which is such a big part of what we do." –Steve Gulley

Produced by Steve Gulley, “I'm All Right” contains performances by group members, Steve Gulley (Lead Vocal, Guitar), Bryan Turner (Harmony Vocal, Bass), Gary Robinson, Jr. (Mandolin) and Matthew Cruby (Harmony Vocal, Banjo) with special guest Tim Crouch (Fiddle). Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle are currently on tour.

For more information go to Stevegulley.com.

“I'm All Right”, as well as the entire album is available for DJ downloads on AirPlay Direct. Time Won't Wait is exclusivelydistributed by the Orchard and available on iTunes, Amazon and where ever Bluegrass music is sold.

The Gulley family name enjoys a rich musical heritage that reaches across generations with strong roots in Bluegrass and Mountain Gospel music. It starts with long time radio personality Don Gulley who was a founding member of the Bluegrass group the Pinnacle Mountain Boys. Don's son, Steve Gulley, has carried on the family tradition performing for many years with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, as a founding member of Bluegrass super groups Mountain Heart and Grasstowne, as a regular featured performer at Renfro Valley and with Steve's longtime friend and colleague Dale Ann Bradley.

Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle includes; Steve Gulley (guitar, vocals), Bryan Turner (bass, vocals),Gary Robinson, Jr. (mandolin) and Matthew Cruby (banjo, vocals). Steve Gulley certainly does not need any introduction to the Bluegrass community with accomplishments that include 16 years as a featured performer, staff musician, music director, studio manager and producer at Renfro Valley, KY. From 1994-96 Steve was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and a founding member of Mountain Heart ('98 - '06), Grasstowne ('06 - '11) and with longtime friend Dale Ann Bradley through 2014. Steve is a winner of 4 IBMA Awards including Co-writer of the 2008 Song of the Year, "Through The Window Of A Train", by Blue Highway and SPBGMA Multi award winner including 2008 Album Of The Year, The Road Headin' Home, by Grasstowne.

Rural Rhythm Records and Steve Gulley have enjoyed a long and successful friendship and business relationship for many years yielding three Steve Gulley solo albums and eight Steve Gulley artist produced albums since 2010 beginning with the release of Dogwood Winter by Steve Gulley and Tim Stafford.

Over the past seven years this successful partnership has enjoyed many hit singles from a variety of exciting album projects including two Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle albums Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle and Aim High; Steve Gulley solo gospel album Family, Friends and Fellowship and an impressive list of artist produced albums including Claybank Playing Hard To Forget; Stuart Wyrick - East Tennessee Sunrise; Brand New Strings – No Strings Attached; Locust Ridge - Healed; Dave Atkins and Republik Steele - That's Just The Way I Roll, Carrie Hassler – The Distance; Cumberland River – The Life We Live; Crosspoint – We're Gonna Rise and the gospel hit single "Dancing With Daddy" by Debby Gulley. In addition to the artist produced albums Steve Gulley produced two special album projects including the critically acclaimed Civil War themed album God Didn't Choose Sides and the TV Holiday Special Christmas The Mountain Way that aired on RFD-TV's Family.net and BlueHighwaysTV networks also available on DVD and CD.