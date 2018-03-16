The Travelin’ McCourys Announce Self-titled Debut Album

From a source deep, abundant, and pure the river flows. It’s there on the map, marking place and time. Yet, the river changes as it remains a constant, carving away at the edges, making new pathways, gaining strength as it progresses forward. The Travelin’ McCourys are that river. On May 25th, the band will release their debut self-titled, self-produced album recorded at The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville. The Travelin’ McCourys is a mix of originals and well-fitting, road-perfected covers (two Grateful Dead tunes and John Hartford’s “Natural To Be Gone” for example); the song choices a recorded snapshot of the band’s live show. Today, Relix Magazine premieres the video for the first single “Borderline” recorded live at DelFest. Watch here.

The McCoury brothers- Ronnie (mandolin) and Rob (banjo) - were born into the bluegrass tradition. Talk about a source abundant and pure: their father, Del, is among the most influential and successful musicians in the history of the genre. Years on the road with Dad in the Del McCoury Band honed their knife-edge chops, and encouraged the duo to imagine how traditional bluegrass could cut innovative pathways into 21st century music.

With fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and latest recruit Cody Kilby on guitar, they assembled a group that could take what they had in their DNA, take what traditions they learned and heard, and push the music forward. In fact, the band became the only group to have each of its members recognized with an International Bluegrass Music Association Award for their instrument at least once. There were peers, too, that could see bluegrass as both historic and progressive. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Allman Brothers Band, improv-rock kings Phish, and jamband contemporary Keller Williams were just a few that formed a mutual admiration society with the ensemble.

The band played the Allman’s Wanee Festival, and guitarist Warren Haynes’ Christmas jam- an annual holiday homecoming of Southern music in Asheville, NC. A 2008 jam with the Lee Boys was hailed by many as the highlight of the evening, and the video caught fire online, earning a legion of new, young fans of their supercharged combination of sacred steel, R&B, and bluegrass. There were unforgettable collaborations with Dierks Bentley, and onstage magic, jamming with titans String Cheese Incident and Phish, cutting an album with Keller (Pick), and creating the Grateful Ball, a tribute concert-turned-tour bridging bluegrass with the iconic music of the Grateful Dead.

Their concerts became can’t-miss events, whether headlining historic venues or as festival favorites, drawing the love and respect of a growing fanbase craving their eclectic repertoire. At the 2016 edition of DelFest, an annual gathering of the genre’s best aptly named for the McCoury patriarch, the band delivered the take-away highlight. Rolling Stone called it “a sublime combination of rock and bluegrass, contemporary and classic, old and young. The best set of the festival…” The river was going new places, getting stronger. It was time to re-draw the map.

So arrives the long-awaited, self-titled debut album from the quintet. A brilliantly executed set overflowing with inventive style, stellar musicianship, and, of course, plenty of burnin’ grass, the 14-song collection is a true culmination of their decades-long journey. From the headwaters of Bill Monroe and the waves of Jerry Garcia to a sound both rooted and revolutionary, soulful and transcending that belongs only to the Travelin’ McCourys.

“The album definitely shows what we’ve evolved into as a band. And, it’s a pretty good representation of what’s happening with the whole genre,” says Ronnie. “The old bluegrass material is something I love but it’s been done many times. We’re forging ahead with our own sound. That’s what you have to do to make it all work.”

Held in the beautiful rolling hills of Cumberland, Maryland, DelFest was established to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury music. Just about 2.5 hours from Baltimore and D.C., Cumberland is nestled along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains and has a charming downtown with great amenities including biking, a steam train engine museum, and top-notch dining.

Last July, Del McCoury began sending out hand-rolled parchment invitations to a select group of musicians, asking to join his 2018 Bluegrass Congress. That congress will convene in May -- the group includes legends: Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, and Stuart Duncan. In addition, this year’s lineup is full of fan favorites like: Old Crow Medicine Show, The Wood Brothers, Elephant Revival, Fruition, Green Sky Bluegrass, Rhiannon Giddens, Billy Strings, and Richard Thompson, among others. For more information, please visit www.delfest.com.