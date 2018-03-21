Rhonda Vincent and Billy Droze to Co-Host ICM Award’s

The Inspirational Country Music Association® hosts its annual Inspirational Country Music Awards® event as a testament to the organization’s accumulative work and initiatives, and in special recognition to celebrate the year-long accomplishments of the industry’s brightest new talents, biggest stars and living legends. Join the Inspirational Country Music Association for the 23rd Annual Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN on April 5, 2018. Red Carpet begins at 3:30. Doors open at 5:30 and show will begin at 6:00. The hosts for the event will be Rhonda Vincent and Billy Droze with special appearances by Mo Pitney, Lucas Hoge, Jeff Bates, Buddy Jewell, Jason Crabb and many more.

Recording artists who have graced the Inspirational Country Music Awards® stage include: Josh Turner, Charlie Daniels, Wynonna, Collin Raye, Ricky Skaggs, Andy Griggs, Lonestar, Lee Greenwood, Point of Grace, Diamond Rio, Emerson Drive, Love & Theft, Jeff Bates, John Anderson, Danny Gokey, Ray Stevens and Tracy Lawrence to name a few.

The Inspirational Country Music Association® was founded in 1992 with the objective to broaden and echo the message of Faith, Family and Country in the mainstream marketplace, and to encourage, enable and recognize those individuals who share this message through their music and ministries.

Bringing the initiative to life, the annual Inspirational Country Music Awards® serves as a two-fold testament to the mutual work of the nonprofit organization and its members, and to honor performing and recording artists, members of the music and entertainment industries, and various mediums that share the same passion through Inspirational, Christian Country music.

The Inspirational Country Music sector enjoys a unique and loyal fan-base—one of the largest in the industry. The Inspirational Country Music community welcomes new recording artists and is loyal to support current award-winning talents that wish to share his/her ministries through their music.