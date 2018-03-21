All Woman Loose Strings Band to Bluegrass Up Carter Fold

Saturday, March 24th, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a bluegrass concert by the Loose Strings Band. The Loose Strings Band is an all women band, five members ranging in age from fifteen to twenty three years of age from Galax, Virginia. The band has been together for nine years, playing at bluegrass conventions, special events, ceremonies, and festivals. They are well-known in the Blueridge Mountains and beyond for their nice blend of tight vocal harmonies and sweet rhythms. Their style is also unique in that they all play an instrument and sing. The band has been well supported and embraced by many through the years.

They have traveled throughout Virginia and beyond playing for many different types of events. The Loose Strings Band were honored to have performed at Merlefest in 2015 in North Wilksboro, North Carolina. They have also been recognized in Ohio as the "best entertainment" of the entire travel expo in Columbus. In 2016, they played at the IBMA convention in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, and of course their home state of Virginia, are all places they have played.

Last year, the ladies performed a live show at the Lincoln Theater for the PBS series "Song of the Mountains," and they are anxiously waiting to see the televised performance when it airs later this year. Having gone through their early years, their high school years, and now college, the band has stayed true to their heritage and the music they grew up with. In their music careers, they have maintained a fine balance between studies, family, and extra-curricular activities. Somehow through their love of music, determination, and very busy lives, they have continued to perform and have completed three albums. Their latest release of As We Travel, came out in late 2016.

Their love for the timeless music they grew up with and each other will help them prevail through obstacles they will surely come to face in their lives. Members of the Loose Strings Band have certainly been blessed with wonderful talent, friends, family, and fans. They could not do it without everyone's support. Their hope is that listeners leave their show with enjoyment and pleasure from each performance.

This concert will mark the first performance of the Loose Strings Band at the Fold. Come on out and join us for some of the best mountain bluegrass our region has to offer. Bring along your friends and your family for an unforgettable concert in the place where mountain music had its' humble beginning. Don't forget to bring along your dancing shoes! Go to www.TheLooseStrIngsBand.com for additional information on this up and coming group. You can also check them out on YouTube and Facebook. The Carter Fold is proud to welcome the Loose Strings Band. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization that was established in 1979 to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. Saturday concerts have been held since 1974. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For more information, go to www.CarterFamilyFold.org. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. To access recorded information on the upcoming Saturday show at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.