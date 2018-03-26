Carolina ’Grassers Sideline to Deliver New Album “Front and Center” April 27

Nashville, TN (March 26, 2018) -- Sideline’s dynamic first album for Mountain Home Music Company, Front and Center, is set for April 27 release. A live, streaming appearance tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Central on 650 AM WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody show (simulcast on Heartland TV ) leads the launch efforts. There’s plenty to promote - this is the real deal; heart and soul Bluegrass, tightly woven from unbreakable threads of talent and commonality. Front and Center marks the group’s first outing with respected producer Tim Surrett at the helm, and each of the project’s 12 tracks fits snugly into the revered Carolina ’Grass style.

Multiple award-winning banjo player Steve Dilling, bass player Jason Moore, guitarist Skip Cherryholmes, Daniel Greeson on fiddle, mandolinist Troy Boone and guitarist Bailey Coe are the force behind Sideline, and their combined experience is evident here. Troy kicks off the album with the enigmatic "Thunder Dan," now #1 on the Bluegrass Today Chart, with a companion video airing on The Country Network. A loner, a murdered preacher, swift justice and lawless freedom are captured in a mid-tempo groove that conjures up the dark woods, darker thoughts and a dim future. Music Matters Magazine declared it their "favorite new Bluegrass song" last month.

Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes chat about the album



The reflective "Frozen In Time" offers a poignant look back at the past with Bailey bringing the warmth of a Southern summer to the lead vocal with recollections of mama’s laughing, daddy’s banjo and the joys of sweet corn. He’s joined by Troy and Steve on tenor and baritone harmonies, respectively.

The tempo jumps up with "Old Time Way," a Saturday-night-feeling, pickin’ free-for-all sing-along that vibrates with energy and good times. Steve’s iconic upbeat banjo roll drives this celebration of hoedowns past and present, while lead vocalist Troy trades some fun and fancy maneuvers with background vocalists Bailey (tenor) and Steve (baritone).

Skip eases the listener ever-so-gently into the quiet contemplation of Gordon Lightfoot’s "Song For A Winter’s Night" with a masterful touch, while Steve offers up outstanding ethereal tenor harmonies on this interpretation of the Tony Rice hit. With no banjo, this quiet ballad creeps slowly into the heart as it captures the loneliness and soft, sweet sadness of a solitary winter’s evening.

"Bluefield WV Mtn. Girl" finds Bailey back on lead, singing about bright memories of a special girl and the mountains she calls home. Sideline’s brilliant four-part harmony is featured on one of the project’s two Gospel songs, "I Long To See His Face." This mid-tempo is enough to make even the casual listener shout "hallelujah."

Reckless, irreverent and full of dangerous charm is "Lysander Hayes." A galloping clawhammer sets an expectant groove that pulls the listener forward, while a chopping guitar adds a feel of suspense. Gambling, bad debts and a devil-may-care attitude are at the forefront of this dark tune.

The ballad, "Memories That We Shared," the up-tempo "Something Out Of Nothing," the mid-tempo drive "All Because Of Me," and the Gospel song "Satan’s Chains" are reason enough to give Front and Center a listen. Add the vibrant, seat-of-your-pants, joy-of-life spin put to "Cotton Eyed Joe" and you have an album for the ages.

A pedigreed six-piece powerhouse that has set the pace in Bluegrass for over two decades, Sideline was founded by Steve Dilling (banjo), Skip Cherryholmes (guitar) and Jason Moore (bass). The three have all made historical and significant contributions to the genre as members of highly-awarded groups, with multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances, and years of global touring behind them. What started as a side project for these seasoned players soon expanded as the core members were joined by Bailey Coe (guitar) and Troy Boone (mandolin). Newcomer Daniel Greeson replaced longtime band member Nathan Aldridge on fiddle in 2018.

With songs that range from pulse-pounding barn burners to those sung from the heart, this sextet brings perfected timing and dynamic - as well as visceral emotion - to their music. With three previous successful album releases, audiences have found that whether live or recorded, the group moves easily from well-chosen, neo-traditional covers to new material curated with a holistic sense of identity and mission. Add their on-stage energy and powerful harmonies to the mix, and you have the best of the revered Carolina ’Grass sound.

Front and Center Track List: