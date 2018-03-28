Junior Sisk Releases Single “The Whiskey & The Guitar” from Upcoming Album

Willis, VA -- Junior Sisk is back at it with new music, available today on Mountain Fever Records. "The Whiskey & The Guitar" is the first single from an upcoming solo album due June 8th. The single drops to radio and is available to consumers today.

Crowned the International Bluegrass Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year in 2013, Junior Sisk has been consistently championing traditional bluegrass his entire career. With an armload of songs he's been collecting for some time, he went back into the studio to work on his first ever solo record, this time in Nashville, TN with producer Thomm Jutz and Mark Hodges at the helm.

"When I first started performing professionally, my goal was always to present traditional bluegrass," says Junior Sisk. "With the loss of so many great, traditional Bluegrass artists of late—Ralph Stanley, James King, Dave Evans, and Melvin Goins—I really want to make a strong effort to keep their sound alive, as well." That opportunity presented itself organically when Junior's long-time band, Rambler's Choice, had a change in personnel at the end of 2017. "When Jason Davis and Kameron Keller moved on to create a new band, I really felt like it was the perfect opportunity to regroup and put more focus on my original goal."

With Junior's vocals at the forefront, the solo album includes musicians Ashby Frank, Mark Fain, Justin Moses, Jason Carter, and Thomm, while incorporating more brother-style duet harmony on the majority of the material. To accomplish the goal, special guest vocalists include Tim Massey, Del McCoury, Marty Raybon, Tim Raybon, Daniel Salyer, as well as an appearance by bluegrass songbird Heather Mabe.

Written by Marc Rossi and Jeff Walter, the first single, "The Whiskey & The Guitar" is presented from the perspective of the two inanimate objects arguing over which the singer loves most. It's a battle of clever lyrics underscored by a peppy melody that masks the deeper sadness the listener will feel when they realize the song indicates the singer has no human connection with anyone.